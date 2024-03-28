Dodgers home opener excitement, Sam Bankman-Fried sentencing, fight to make Pluto a planet again "Blue Heaven on Earth" is swarmed with fans today with the Dodgers home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals! Also, former Cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Plus, Pluto TV, which is operated and owned by Paramount Global, is celebrating ten years! One of its missions is to help make Pluto a planet again! Meteorologist Marina Jurica spoke with Dr. Alan Stern, who leads NASA's New Horizons mission to explore Pluto and the Kuiper Belt, about an upcoming event at UCLA. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.