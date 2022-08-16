Watch CBS News

Doctors concerned with high caloric food in new Universal School Meals Program

The program requires all of California's public school districts, county offices of education, and charter schools serving students from transitional kindergarten through 12th grade to provide two free meals on each school day to any student asking for a meal, regardless of their free or reduced-price meal eligibility. However, the Universal Meals Program has drawn concerns from doctors who said that the menus do not provide adequate nutrition and instead promote weight gain. Tena Ezzeddine reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.