Doctors concerned with high caloric food in new Universal School Meals Program The program requires all of California's public school districts, county offices of education, and charter schools serving students from transitional kindergarten through 12th grade to provide two free meals on each school day to any student asking for a meal, regardless of their free or reduced-price meal eligibility. However, the Universal Meals Program has drawn concerns from doctors who said that the menus do not provide adequate nutrition and instead promote weight gain. Tena Ezzeddine reports.