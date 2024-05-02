Dive boat captain sentenced in deadly fire that killed 34 people The captain of the dive boat "Conception" has been sentenced to four years behind bars for criminal negligence in the deaths of 33 passengers and a crew member after a fire onboard in 2019. Plus, multiple law enforcement agencies moved in and took down a large encampment on the UCLA campus. Also, an investigation is underway after the shooting deaths of two ponies in the Inland Empire. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.