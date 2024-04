Disneyland Forward proposal hearing, LBUSD shooting mistrial, Arleta squatter problems The future of the Disneyland Resort is on the table tonight in Anaheim. The City Council is expected to vote on a massive proposal to expand the resort. Also, a former Long Beach Unified Safety Officer who shot and killed a young woman is now a free man. Plus, there are growing concerns in an Arleta neighborhood amid a squatter situation at an abandoned house. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.