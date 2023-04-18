Watch CBS News

Dermatologist accused in posioning case

Yue "Emily" Yu is charged with three counts of poisoning and a count of corporal injury on a spouse, all felonies, according to court records. The alleged dates of poisoning were July 11, July 18 and July 25 of last year, according to the complaint.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.