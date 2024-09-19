Deputy gangs in LA Sheriff's Department have operated secretively "like the Mafia," watchdog says Following a new policy that bans gangs within the LA County Sheriff's Department, the leading watchdog for the county, Inspector General Max Huntsman, has spoken out about why he has an issue with the new policy. He said these so-called deputy gangs have long operated under a "code of silence — much like the Mafia." The new LASD policy comes more than two years after California state law began prohibiting such organized crime groups in law enforcement.