Watch CBS News

David Goldstein reflects on OJ Simpson trial

Where were you when the OJ verdict was read? Former KCAL News Investigative reporter David Goldstein covered the 1994-1995 OJ Simpson trial in Los Angeles. He joins us to talk about his experiences inside and outside the courtroom.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.