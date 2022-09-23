Watch CBS News

Crews knock down massive fire in Bell Gardens

The fire was reported at 4:10 a.m. and fire crews responded to 6709 Florence Ave. near Scout Avenue where they found a commercial building with flames coming through the roof, which collapsed during the fire, according to reports from the scene.
