Costco purse snatching arrests, Compton takeover turns into burglary, landlord rent relief program; Officials have arrested two brothers in a violent purse snatching at a City of Industry Costco. The two suspects allegedly repeatedly punched the victim and dragged her in the parking lot. Plus, a community is outraged tonight after a suspected street takeover turns into a burglary in Compton. The thieves targeted a beloved Mexican bakery that has been in business for decades. Also, eligible LA County landlords can now apply for financial assistance to help with pandemic losses.