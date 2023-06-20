Condo residents in Orange go for weeks without gas Residents in Orange are frustrated with their property management company after their gas has been shut off for almost three weeks. For safety reasons, So Cal Gas confirmed it disconnected the master gas meter after detecting a gas leak at La Veta Monterey condominiums in the city of Orange nearly 3 weeks ago. There are 210 units affected. The gas company told KCAL's Michele Gile the leak is on the customer side, which means the property owner is responsible for repairs.