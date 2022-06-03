Watch CBS News

'Coastal Fire' chopper controversy

Lesly Marin reports from Laguna Niguel where during last month's Coastal Fire, which destroyed 20 homes, there was only one water-dropping helicopter fighting flames for the first hour. Many are now questioning the county's response.
