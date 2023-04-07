Watch CBS News

Chargers' Zion Johnson hosts military camp

To honor the month of the military child, the Chargers hosted a camp for kids with active-duty military parents alongside Bob Hope USO. Offensive lineman Zion Johnson was the main attraction and the kids had the time of their lives
