Celebrating the life & legacy of Tommy Mark

In 2018, Tommy Mark passed away a month shy of his 13th birthday. It was an unexpected loss for his mother, Nikki, and Tommy's family, but they've used his memory to give back to Los Angeles with the gift of athletic fields bearing his name.
