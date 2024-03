Car veers off overpass, catches fire after crashing onto 134 Freeway below in Griffith Park Luzdelia Caballero reports from Griffith Park, where two men were hospitalized late Sunday evening after the Tesla they were inside of veered off an overpass and slammed onto the 134 Freeway below, bursting into flames. Car veers off overpass, catches fire after crashing onto 134 Freeway below in Griffith Park