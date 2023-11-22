Watch CBS News

Car explosion at US-Canada border, 5 freeway closure, human remains investigation; The Rundown

All ports of entry near Niagara Falls are closed after a car explosion at a border crossing. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says there is "no indication of a terrorist attack" in the crash. Plus, parts of the 5 freeway near the Grapevine are closed after a semi-truck dumped metal pipes on the roadway. Also, a man is in custody, accused of killing a man and burying him in his North Hills backyard. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.
