C.C., Riverside County sheriff's newest K-9, named in honor of slain deputies Meet C.C., Riverside County Sheriff's Department's newest K-9 Deputy named as a tribute to Deputies Darnell Calhoun and Isaiah Cordero, both of whom were killed in the line of duty within weeks of each other. His handler, Deputy Marcus Murray, hopes that taking C.C. on calls is an extension of his fallen brother's work. Nicole Comstock reports.