Butchr Bar | KCAL Cuisine Butchr Bar, from co-owners + husband-wife duo Tyson + Bridgette Blackney, is the most recent addition to Echo Park’s dining landscape, specializing in the highest quality organic, antibiotic-free meats + produce. Situated in an intimate corner space where Glendale Boulevard meets Court Street, the charming neighborhood butchery, restaurant + natural wine bar touts a rotating selection of expertly dry-aged meats, butchered in house to be enjoyed either at home or onsite.