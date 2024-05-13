Burglars hit multiple shops in Glassell Park strip mall Major cleanup and an investigation are underway after suspected burglars hit multiple shops in Glassell Park strip mall. Also, a Rialto fire station is now red-tagged after a suspected drunk driver crashed into it. Plus, a group of mothers, childcare providers, and advocates are calling on California officials to expand access to quality, affordable health care. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.