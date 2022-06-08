Watch CBS News

Boxing champ Christy Martin releasing memoir

Christy Martin was a trailblazer as the first great female boxing champ. But her life outside the ring may be even more inspirational. Her new autobiography about survival is out on June 22nd and Jill Painter Lopez caught up with her
