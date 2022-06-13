Watch CBS News

Bolts on 2: Chargers Media Day Special

CBSLA's Jim Hill and Chris Hayre were live at Chargers Media Day in Costa Mesa with special guest interviews with Brandon Staley, Tom Telesco, Keenan Allen, Rashawn Slater, Austin Ekeler and Asante Samuel Jr.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.