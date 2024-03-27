Bodies found after bridge collapse, school parking disputes, Broad Museum expansion | The Rundown Crews in Baltimore have recovered two bodies after yesterday's bridge collapse, according to The Baltimore Banner. The website reports the two were found inside a vehicle that fell with the bridge. Four others are presumed dead in the incident. Plus, there are growing disputes in Saugus over parking outside one of the schools during pick-up time. Also, the Broad Museum has announced a $100 million expansion. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.