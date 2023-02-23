Watch CBS News

'Blacula' returns - in a new graphic novel

With the 50th anniversary of the classic vampire movie "Blacula," there's a new graphic novel out called "Blacula: Return of the King." Author Rodney Barnes sits down with Amy Johnson to talk about the revival.
