Billy J’s Restaurant in Fontana: SoCal Spotlight

KCAL News reporter Tina Patel is getting as taste of classic American and Mexican dishes at Billy J’s restaurant, which opened in 1997. The owner, Juan de la Cruz, worked as a supervisor at Sizzler’s for 17 years before opening his own restaurant.
