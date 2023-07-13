Watch CBS News

Big Mama, the 15-foot python, found safe

The Villalta family reports that their beloved 15-foot reticulated python Big Mama has been located safely after missing for more than a week. She is unharmed and set to receive a bath after exploring the outdoors, they say.
