Biden LA visit protests, Calabasas stroller attack charges, bus lane parking tickets; The Rundown President Joe has touched down in Los Angeles, bringing extra traffic troubles and protests. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protestors gathered in Westwood, where President Biden and the First Lady will attend a fundraiser hosted by Hollywood heavyweights, rallying against the Biden Administration's actions in the Israel-Hamas war. Protesters are calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Also, the man accused of attacking a grandfather pushing a stroller in Calabasas is facing new charges. Plus, Metro is cracking down on drivers who park in bus lanes with high technology.