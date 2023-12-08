Watch CBS News

Beale's Cut | Look At This!

In this episode of Look At This!, Desmond Shaw takes us to Beale's Cut, what was formerly the fastest route to get to and from the San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valleys, well before the construction of LA's many freeways.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.