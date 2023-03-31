Watch CBS News

Bart Hall Show celebrates 75 years

The founder of the show, Bart Hall, joined us to talk about how the show has evolved over the last 75 years and what you can experience if you go this weekend. The Bart Hall Show will be at the Long Beach Convention Center through Sunday, April 2.
