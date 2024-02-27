Azusa dog mauling investigation, potentially rainy weekend, more Macy's closures | Rundown 2/27 Two people are recovering in Azusa after a group of dogs mauled them. KCAL News reporter Jasmine Viel has the latest on the investigation. Plus, we have a potentially rainy weekend ahead in Southern California. KCAL News Meteorologist Olga Ospina has the details in your Next Weather. Also, Macy's announced it will close its historic flagship location in San Francisco's Union Square. 150 stores will close over the next few years. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.