At 73, Jane Seymour reflects on her career, from 'Dr. Quinn' to 'Wedding Crashers' and 'Irish Wish' Jane Seymour opens up about her distinguished career, from her breakthrough as 'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' to her memorable role in 'Wedding Crashers' and her recent work in 'Irish Wish'. While painting alongside KCAL's Sam Alipour, she dives into her personal journey, offering a look at personal experiences and professional milestones that have kept her in the spotlight.