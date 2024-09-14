As huge Bridge Fire burns, evacuees gather at community meeting and anxiously wait to hear news People evacuated from their homes in the massive Bridge Fire anxiously waited to hear when they could go back home as they gathered at a community meeting in Phelan Saturday. Law enforcement officials, fire authorities, Red Cross members and utility reps all spoke at the meeting and gave residents a rundown of the current situation. But by the end of it, many questions still remain. Laurie Perez reports for KCAL News.