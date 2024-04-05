Watch CBS News

Art Depot Gallery in Fontana: SoCal Spotlight

The Art Depot Gallery was originally built as a freight train depot in 1915 and now it resides alongside the newly landscaped Pacific Electric Trail in the Helen Putman Historical Plaza. Check it out with KCAL’s Tina Patel!
