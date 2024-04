Arrest in Venice attacks, Aiden Leos' killer sentenced, "The Talk" ending Police have arrested a man accused of attacking two women walking in the Venice canals and leaving them unconscious. Plus, the man who shot and killed a six-year-old boy on the 55 freeway in Orange has learned his fate: 40 years to life behind bars. Also, CBS' daytime talk show "The Talk" is ending after 15 seasons. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.