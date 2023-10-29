Watch CBS News

Arcadia High School senior named 135th Rose Queen

Arcadia High School senior Naomi Stillitano was named the 135th Rose Queen on Friday. She, along with six other members of the 2024 Tournament of Roses, will attend a number of events as local ambassadors before the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game.
