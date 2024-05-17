Watch CBS News

Apple Valley Speedway: SoCal Spotlight

KCAL's Amanda Starrantino gets a lesson in 'drifting' on the Apple Valley Speedway. The track, formally called the Grangé Motor Circuit, is known for its challenging corners and incredibly fast straights.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.