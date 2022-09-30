Watch CBS News

"Ankle-biter" mosquitos plaguing Southland

Joy Benedict provides the latest on the invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing millions of Southern Californians. More "fondly" referred to as ankle-biters, these bloodsuckers are quite different from the traditional species we've grown accustomed to.
