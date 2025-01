An update with the latest on SoCal Wildfires Here is the latest on the four wildfires in Southern California. The first, being the largest of the four, is the Palisades fire that burned 23,713 acres with 14% containment; the second, and second largest, wildfire is the Eaton fire that burned 14,117 acres with 33% containment; the third fire is the Hurst fire that burned 799 acres with 97% containment, and the fourth and latest fire is the Auto Fire that burned 56 acres with 0% containment with forward progress stopped.