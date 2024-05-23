Watch CBS News

Amber Lee's Morning Weather (May 23)

Cooling trend begins with a strong sea breeze and deep marine layer. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Temperatures in the 60s for the beaches and LA/OC Metro, 70s for the Valleys and low 80s for the high desert.
