Actor Leslie Jordan dies at 67

Leslie Jordan, best known for his roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story," has died at 67 after reportedly suffering a medical condition while behind the wheel of his car, causing him to collide with the side of a building in Hollywood.
