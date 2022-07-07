Watch CBS News

Actor James Caan dies at 82

Suzanne Marques reports on the death of 82-year-old actor James Caan. The longtime Hollywood fixture and star of several classic films like "The Godfather," "Misery" and "Brian's Song." His death was announced by family on Thursday.
