AAPI Heritage Month: Meeting Common Kings, the Orange County fusion band nominated for a Grammy CBS LA's Jasmine Viel spoke with the members of Common Kings, a local band out of Orange County featuring a chill sound to the tune of R&B, rock, hip-hop and reggae music. The band, made up of Hawaiian, Samoan, Fijian and Tongan members, was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2017 for their debut album.