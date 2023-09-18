Watch CBS News

4th Annual Future Stars Charity Gala

Future Stars Basketball Camp will be hosting their 4th Annual Future Stars Charity Gala and the founder of the camp, Eszylfie Taylor, joins us to talk about the fundraising event that will be helping underprivileged youth in Los Angeles.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.