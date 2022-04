2 On Your Side: Approved Section 8 applicants find affordable housing hard to come by CBSLA's Kristine Lazar reports on the on the long waits and difficulty in finding affordable housing, even for applicants who have been approved for Section 8 vouchers through Los Angeles County. Experts say there is simply not enough housing, nor are there are a lot of landlords eager to take on Section 8 tenants, both of which contributes to the problem of homelessness.