13th annual Homeboy Industries 5k fundraiser run

Homeboy industries is a nonprofit organization that has helped ex-gang members reshape their lives after spending time in prison or in gangs. CBSLA's Tena Ezzeddine spoke to participants in the 5k that took place Saturday in Chinatown.
