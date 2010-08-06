Suzie Suh (CBS)

Suzie Suh was named co-anchor for KCAL News' primetime shows (8 & 10pm) in December 2013 making her the first Korean American anchor on an English-language primetime newscast in Los Angeles. Before that, she was the co-anchor for KCAL News' weekend newscasts. Suzie first joined the duopoly as a General Assignment Reporter in November of 2005.

Suzie's news career began at KCFW-TV in Kalispell, Montana where she was a reporter, an anchor, a producer, a photographer, an editor & studio camera operator. She also worked for a couple of years as a reporter, anchor and assignment editor in Las Vegas.

Suzie was born in South Korea, grew up in Orange County and attended the University of California, San Diego. Go Tritons! (Yes… Suzie was a cheerleader at UCSD… the one being thrown in the air!)

Fun Fact: Suzie married the love of her life all thanks to the matchmaking skills of a colleague, Meteorologist Amber Lee.

Suzie is the happy, proud and tired mother of 2 little boys. She enjoys teaching hip-hop dance, hip-hop aerobics, hula dancing & trying to rescue her ball out of countless bunkers.

You can follow Suzie on Social Media:

Twitter: @CBSLAsuzie

Instagram: @cbslasuzie