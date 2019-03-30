Suzanne Marques is an Emmy-Award-winning journalist and host of 'The Lot', Fridays at 7pm on the CBS News App and PlutoTV, channel 405.

Watch the latest episode here: CBSLA.com/thelot

In 2021, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden invited Suzanne to tour the Christmas decorations at the White House. With unprecedented access, Suzanne wrote an exclusive half-hour special, 'A White House Christmas with Suzanne Marques.' The show featured a one-on-one interview with FLOTUS, Christmas traditions in the White House, a tour of the decorations, and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy's historic restoration of the White House interiors.

During the pandemic, her series, "Caring During Covid," offered support for teens, parents, and frontline workers with Neurologist Dr. Rita Eichenstein. She also produced Grammy Week on CBS2, featuring exclusive interviews with Grammy nominees.

Suzanne finds it rewarding to cover inspiring and informative stories. She highlighted the nonprofit Feel Good Inc., which helps youth aging out of foster care. Suzanne's research also revealed Dr. Martin Luther King's close ties to Southern California.

As a field anchor, memorable moments include the memorial service for Kobe Bryant at Staples Center and traveling to Atlanta with the Rams for Super Bowl LIII.

In 2006, Suzanne was an Atlanta reporter when she covered the funeral of Coretta Scott King and covered the investigation into Dr. Barton Corbin, which led to her first Emmy Award.

Suzanne has been with CBS2/KCAL9 since 2011. She was an Entertainment Correspondent for CBS Newspath and veteran entertainment reporter. For a decade, she covered the Academy Awards, Grammys, and Golden Globes, in addition to movie premieres and film junkets.

It makes sense she covered Hollywood. She is a native Southern Californian and graduated from the University of Southern California.

She grew up in Downey and got her first taste of journalism as Editor in Chief of Rio San Gabriel Elementary School's newspaper. She has loved writing her entire life, and it's how she spends her free time when she's not watching Tiktok, streaming the latest shows, gardening, or going on adventures with her family.

TikTok: @suzmarques (tiktok.com/suzmarques)

Twitter: @suzmarques

Instagram: @suzmarques