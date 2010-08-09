Serene Branson CBS Los Angeles

Serene is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and the recipient of the Frank Shakespeare Award for Outstanding Achievement in Journalism. Born and raised in the Los Angeles area and a proud Bruin, Serene is thrilled to be reporting on stories in her hometown.

Serene previously worked at the CBS affiliate in Sacramento, where she had the opportunity to cover state politics and Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. She was one of only a handful of media witnesses chosen to watch the execution of convicted killer Clarence Ray Allen at San Quentin State prison. Serene also landed an exclusive interview with one of the few sexually violent predators released from the Atascadero State Mental Hospital. She has covered some of California's largest natural disasters including wildfires and floods.

Serene started her career as an intern at KCAL. She has also worked as a reporter/anchor in Palm Springs and a reporter in Santa Barbara. When she's not working Serene enjoys reading, yoga, and spending time with her family and friends.