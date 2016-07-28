Rachel Kim (CBS)

Rachel Kim joined KCAL News as a general assignment reporter in March 2009.

An LA native, Rachel returned home after working for WSB-TV in Atlanta as a reporter, bureau chief and fill-in anchor for three years. Prior to Atlanta, Rachel worked in Oklahoma City at KOCO-TV and began her career at KAMR-TV/KCIT-TV as a weekend anchor and reporter in Amarillo, Texas.

Throughout her career, Rachel has been recognized for her reporting and community service. She is especially proud of receiving a Golden Mike Award for Best TV News Reporting in 2013 while at KCAL News.

Rachel earned her master's degree in broadcast journalism and bachelor's degrees in communication and English from the University of Southern California. She's a proud Trojan...Fight On!

When Rachel's not covering the news, she enjoys traveling, exploring the Southland's newest restaurants, playing piano and spending time with her family and friends. She is fluent in Korean and is working on her Spanish!

After losing her mother to pancreatic cancer and her father to glioblastoma, Rachel is passionate about raising awareness and research funding for these two cancers.

Rachel loves to hear from the community. You can email her at rkim@cbs.com. You can find her on Twitter and Instagram @cbslarachel.