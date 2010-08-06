Michele Gile (CBS)

Michele joined KCAL in 1990 as the Orange County reporter and she has loved it there ever since! She now reports from the field for KCAL News.

Michele attended UCLA and transferred her junior year to USC to join the Broadcast Journalism School.

Upon graduation, Michele landed her first job as a reporter in Palm Springs. From there she was off to Santa Barbara and on to CNN for further reporting assignments. Michele's busy career has included stories from the Laguna Beach fires, the LA Riots, the abduction of Samantha Runnion and many other important news events.

Michele has received many prestigious honors including two Emmy awards, a Golden Mic and the national Clarion Award for the best television spot news story.

Follow Michele Gile on social media:

Facebook: Michele Gile

Twitter: @CBSmichelegile