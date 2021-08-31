Marci Gonzalez CBS Los Angeles

Marci Gonzalez joined the CBS2/KCAL9 team as a morning anchor in June 2022.

Previously, she was a freelance correspondent for CBS News, following the eight years she spent as a correspondent for ABC News. In that role, she traveled extensively, covering some of the biggest stories in the world including the deaths of Fidel Castro and Nelson Mandela, the Paris terror attacks, the 2013 Papal conclave at the Vatican, and the eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii. She was also a fill-in anchor for "World News Now" and "America This Morning."

Prior to that, Gonzalez worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WABC in New York City, and spent a memorable 4.5 years as an anchor/reporter at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Fla. She started her career at News 12 The Bronx in New York where she was a "one-man-band" reporter and weekend anchor.

Gonzalez was born in Denville, N.J., and grew up in Port Orange, Fla. She is a proud graduate of the University of Central Florida, where she majored in political science and broadcast journalism.

She lives in Northeast Los Angeles with her husband and son.