Lesley Marin joined the KCAL News team as a general assignment reporter in November 2019. She also helps anchor KCAL News on the weekends.

She has a passion for people and telling their stories, which is why she was excited to return home to Southern California.

Lesley started her career in Bakersfield, California after being accepted into the EW Scripps Cronkite Career program. She got the chance to explore the Central Valley as a multimedia journalist and web producer. Three years later she moved to Las Vegas where she had the opportunity to anchor and report for KTNV. During her time there, she covered the devastating mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, reported on multiple local and national elections in the battleground state and reported on the city's first-ever professional sports team, The Golden Knights.

Lesley was born just outside of Chicago, but her family traded in the cold for the Southern California sunshine. She graduated from Santiago High School in Corona before heading off to the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Arizona State University. Go Devils!

Lesley is a first-generation Mexican-American and a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. When she's not working, you can find her spoiling her two nephews, traveling with friends or cuddling up to her family's French Bulldog.